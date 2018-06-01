Man accused of stealing nearly 100 packages enters plea deal - WNEM TV 5

Man accused of stealing nearly 100 packages enters plea deal

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
TRAVERSE CITY, MI (AP) -

A northern Michigan man accused of stealing nearly 100 packages over a two-year period has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge after prosecutors say he cooperated with police and helped get packages properly delivered.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports 30-year-old William Matthew Hicks of Traverse City pleaded guilty this week to attempted larceny in a building. Sentencing is June 20.

Authorities say an investigation found Hicks diverted packages to his home containing about $8,000 in merchandise, including speakers, headphones, computers and a drone.

Grand Traverse County prosecutors originally charged Hicks with larceny between $1,000 and $20,000, a felony that could have sent him to prison for up to seven years.  Prosecutor Bob Cooney says the reduced charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year behind bars.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.