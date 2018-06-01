Freeland man dies while cleaning sewer drain at church

Authorities say a man has died after he apparently passed out while cleaning a sewer drain at a Mid-Michigan church and got stuck in the drain.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Department said a 66-year-old man went to Mt. Haley Church of God in Midland on Wednesday to clean leaves from the drain.

A church secretary checked on him about 15-20 minutes later and found him head-first in the drain, which is located in a hole on church property.

The church has identified the man as Ronald "Ron" Hyde of Freeland.

Police believe Hyde likely died due to lack of fresh air. His death is being investigated as an accident.

Visitation for Hyde will be held Sunday, June 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cunningham Funeral Home on Washington Street in Freeland.

His funeral service will be held Monday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Haley Church of God on Homer Road in Midland.

“Please remember Ron's wife Maggie, his son Tony, his extended family, and the entire Mt. Haley congregation as we grieve this tragic loss together,” the church wrote on Facebook.

