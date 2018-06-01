Four arrested in Clare County drug bust - WNEM TV 5

Four arrested in Clare County drug bust

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Left to right: Kathy Corbin, Robert Elliot, Tracy McClellan, Jason West (Source: Clare County Jail) Left to right: Kathy Corbin, Robert Elliot, Tracy McClellan, Jason West (Source: Clare County Jail)
CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Four adults are facing several charges after police found them in possession of methamphetamine and other drugs. 

Clare County Sheriff’s Deputies said they conducted a traffic stop about 9:07 a.m. Thursday, May 24 on a 2002 Pontiac Montana on Spruce Street and Lake Street in the city of Harrison.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Deputies found a 25-year-old Robert Elliot of Harrison was driving on a suspended license at the time of the stop. After further investigation, deputies also found the driver had methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Elliot was placed under arrest.

Deputies later served a search warrant for a home in the 500 block of Park Street in Harrison where they found more meth and marijuana inside.

Police arrested 34-year-old Tracy McClellan, 34-year-old Jason West and 34-year-old Kathy Corbin.

The four suspects were arraigned Friday, May 25 on the following charges:

Tracy McClellan

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Maintaining a drug house
  • Possession of marijuana

McLellan was booked in the Clare County Jail where she later bonded out.

Jason West

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of ecstasy
  • Habitual offender – 4th offense

West was booked in the Clare County Jail where he later bonded out.

Kathy Corbin

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of ecstasy
  • Possession of marijuana / synthetic equivalent
  • Habitual offender – 4th offense

Corbin was remains in the Clare County Jail on a $80,000 cash bond.

Robert Elliot

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Operating on a suspended license
  • Habitual offender – 4th offense

Elliot remains in the Clare County Jail on a $80,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.