Four arrested in Clare County drug bust

Four adults are facing several charges after police found them in possession of methamphetamine and other drugs.

Clare County Sheriff’s Deputies said they conducted a traffic stop about 9:07 a.m. Thursday, May 24 on a 2002 Pontiac Montana on Spruce Street and Lake Street in the city of Harrison.

Deputies found a 25-year-old Robert Elliot of Harrison was driving on a suspended license at the time of the stop. After further investigation, deputies also found the driver had methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Elliot was placed under arrest.

Deputies later served a search warrant for a home in the 500 block of Park Street in Harrison where they found more meth and marijuana inside.

Police arrested 34-year-old Tracy McClellan, 34-year-old Jason West and 34-year-old Kathy Corbin.

The four suspects were arraigned Friday, May 25 on the following charges:

Tracy McClellan

Possession of methamphetamine

Maintaining a drug house

Possession of marijuana

McLellan was booked in the Clare County Jail where she later bonded out.

Jason West

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of ecstasy

Habitual offender – 4th offense

West was booked in the Clare County Jail where he later bonded out.

Kathy Corbin

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of ecstasy

Possession of marijuana / synthetic equivalent

Habitual offender – 4th offense

Corbin was remains in the Clare County Jail on a $80,000 cash bond.

Robert Elliot

Possession of methamphetamine

Operating on a suspended license

Habitual offender – 4th offense

Elliot remains in the Clare County Jail on a $80,000 cash bond.

