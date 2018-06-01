Large snapping turtle rescued, released - WNEM TV 5

Large snapping turtle rescued, released

Posted: Updated:
Source: Argentine Township Police Dept. Source: Argentine Township Police Dept.
Source: Argentine Township Police Dept. Source: Argentine Township Police Dept.
Source: Argentine Township Police Dept. Source: Argentine Township Police Dept.
ARGENTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

We’re guessing that’s the face of a happy turtle.

Argentine Township Police posted a picture of the 20-pound snapping turtle that had gotten trapped between a pipe and the dam near Silver Lake Road.

John Harwood, with the dam, and Argentine Township Sgt. Doug Fulton used a crowbar to help rescue the snapper and release it back into the wild.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.