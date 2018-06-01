Fenton shelter in need of supplies for 9 puppies with parvo - WNEM TV 5

Fenton shelter in need of supplies for 9 puppies with parvo

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Courtesy of Adopt A Pet of Fenton Courtesy of Adopt A Pet of Fenton
FENTON, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan animal shelter is in need of supplies as they deal with several cases of parvo.

Adopt A Pet of Fenton said they have nine puppies fighting for their lives after they were diagnosed with canine parvovirus (CPV). Two of the pups are from one litter, and the other seven from another. 

The contagious illness causes vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss and lack of appetite. It can also attack the heart muscles of young puppies, often leading to death.

The non-profit organization said they have caring, experienced staff taking care of the pups, but they’re in need of supplies.

They’re asking the community to donate bleach, 55 and 33 gallon garbage bags, Gerber Step 2 meat-only baby food (no mixes) and blankets.

“Monetary donations and prayers are also very much appreciated,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

