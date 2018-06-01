Girl, 8, takes bucket list ride on Saginaw Twp. fire truck

A local fire department is helping a little girl complete her bucket list.

The Saginaw Township Fire Department said Station 2 was contacted to help complete one of the bucket list items of 8-year-old Trinity.

“With all that this precious little girl is battling with, it was our honor to complete that wish for her,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Trinity was able to tour the station on McCarty Road and even rode in a fire truck.

“Trinity was very excited and the smile on her face was priceless!” the department wrote.

