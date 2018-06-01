Consumers Energy employee commended for heroic actions in 4 emergencies

One Consumers Energy employee was in the right place at the right time as he used his training to step up during four life-threatening emergencies that all happened in the same year.

Dan T. Brown, a directional bore operator, said his safety training prepared him with knowledge and confidence to prevent these tragedies.

“I’ve always thought it’s important to have first aid skills,” Brown said. “You never know when a loved one, a co-worker, or even a complete stranger will need your help.”

The first emergency happened when Brown was driving on US-127, near Houghton Lake.

He saw kayaks fall off a trailer and spread across a highway.

While Brown and another man who stopped to help were removing the crafts from the lanes, a passing vehicle flipped several times and came to rest on the driver’s side.

The two men then rushed to those in the flipped vehicle.

They helped two women and two small children through the smashed windshield of the vehicle.

All four passengers walked away from the crash with no injuries.

The second emergency came later in the summer when he was returning his vehicle from an appointment.

He saw a parked car that was engulfed in flames with someone in the driver’s seat.

Brown ran over and opened the driver's door to find a woman who was nearly unconscious and incoherent.

He grabbed ahold of the woman with a bear hug and moved her to a safe distance from the burning vehicle.

Security from a nearby building took control of the situation and thanked Brown for saving the woman's life.

The third emergency happened while Brown and his wife were at Disney World in February.

While at the beach, they saw a 6-year-old girl fall on her head.

“You would be amazed at how many people just walked right past her,” Brown said.

When Brown ran over to the girl, he found her bleeding heavily from her forehead.

He used his hand to stop the bleeding until someone handed him some napkins.

The little girl was later reunited with her parents.

The year's final emergency happened while he and his wife were at a Flint restaurant when a man next to the couple started chocking.

Brown pulled the man out of his seat and performed the Heimlich maneuver and freed a large piece of chicken from the man’s throat.

“My wife said trouble seems to find me,” Brown said. “I’m beginning to think she’s right, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am up for whatever comes my way. I have my training to thank for that confidence.”

All Consumers Energy union employee and first line receive mandatory first aid, CPR, Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and bloodborne pathogens training.

“Dan’s above and beyond actions in all these cases exemplify the caring professionalism we want all our employees to embrace, and we are extremely proud of him,” said Michael Romein, executive manager of the Enhanced Infrastructure Replacement Program where Brown works at. “At Consumers Energy safety is always out top priority.”

