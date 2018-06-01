Shipt services expanding to Target

Shipt deliveries aren’t just for Meijer shoppers anymore.

The same-day delivery service will soon be bringing Target groceries, home essentials, electronics, toys and more to your doorstep.

Beginning on June 14, delivery will be available in the following Mid-Michigan locations: Flint, Midland, Mt. Pleasant/Alma and Saginaw.

New Shipt members who sign up prior to June 14 can get an annual membership for $49, instead of the regular $99, and a $15 credit to spend on a Target order of $100 or more.

“Same-day delivery was at the top of our list when we were thinking about ways to make shopping at Target even easier,” said John Mulligan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Target. “Shipt’s personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with our commitment to deliver a convenient, exceptional experience and we’re excited to begin offering same-day service across Michigan.”

According to Shipt, if you currently use the company to get items from Meijer, on June 14th, Target will show up just as Meijer does in the Shipt app, and members can choose items from either retailer.

Click here for more about Shipt, and to see if you live in a qualifying zip code.

Shipt for Target will also be available in the following Michigan markets: Detroit, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Marysville/Fort Gratiot, North Lakeshore, and Traverse City.

Click here if you want to become a Shipt shopper

