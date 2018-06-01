Motorcycle hits groundhog, driver thrown, hospitalized

A motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital after hitting a groundhog and being thrown from his bike.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in at around 7:24 a.m. on June 1 after the accident on Isles Road and French Line Road in Elmer Township.

Deputies report a 59-year-old Sandusky man was on his 1983 Honda motorcycle when he hit the groundhog, lost control, and was thrown.

He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unclear.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, and the man was not wearing a helmet, according to deputies.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.