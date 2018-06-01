Saginaw Co. Chamber of Commerce announces new president, CEO

The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board, Tim Hausbeck, announced the board selected its new president and CEO as Veronica Horn.

“Veronica has terrific chamber experience and tremendous passion for Saginaw County and the Great Lakes Bay Region,” Chairman Hausback said. “Our Board of Directors was fortunate to have a number of very qualified candidates to interview and we’re excited that Veronica will continue the strong support for business that our members have grown to expect from our chamber."

The current president and CEO, Bob VanDeventer, will retire on July 31.

Horn is currently the Chamber Senior Director of Government Relations and has worked with the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce for 16 years.

Before her years with the Chamber, she spent 15 years working with the offices of Congressmen James A. Barcia and Bob Traxler.

Horn will assume the position as president and CEO on August 1.

