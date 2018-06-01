Oswald’s Bear Ranch mourns death of 18-year-old bear "Charlie"

A Michigan bear ranch lost a beloved member of their family this week.

Oswald’s Bear Ranch in Luce County, the largest bear only sanctuary in the world, said an 18-year-old black bear named Charlie, who was adored by visitors, passed away.

The New York Department of Natural Resources delivered him to the bear ranch in 2002 when young Charlie was only 100 pounds.

During his life at the 240-acre sanctuary, he grew up to 650 pounds and became the alpha male.

However, the bear ranch said as the alpha male Charlie ruled with a soft heart.

He became the alpha male after world-famous Tyson, who weighed 1,000 pounds, died in 2000 after battling for dominance with Cody, another bear.

Charlie can be viewed on oswaldsbearranch.com.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.