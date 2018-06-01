Frankenmuth crash hospitalizes 2 with serious injuries

The Frankenmuth Police Department is investigating a crash that involved three people, including two that were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The accident happened on Friday, June 1 at the intersection of Weiss and M-83.

The initial police investigation shows that a 2018 GMC Terrain, driven by a 66-year-old Clio man, was southbound on Weiss and stopped at the stop sign at M-83.

The driver then tried to turn south onto M-83 and hit a 2017 Dodge Caravan, driven by a 32-year-old Ortonville man who was northbound on M-83.

Frankenmuth police and Mobile Medical Response (MMR) were sent at 12:55 p.m. by Saginaw County Central Dispatch to the crash.

The driver and the passenger in the Terrain were taken by MMR to Genesys Hospital in Flint with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the Caravan sought his own medical treatment.

All those involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts and neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash, police said.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and Terrain driver was cited for failure to yield.

