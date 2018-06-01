Gladwin man arrested for operating meth lab - WNEM TV 5

Gladwin man arrested for operating meth lab

James Carl Case III James Carl Case III
A Gladwin man was arrested for operating a meth lab.

James Carl Case III, 37, was arrested on Thursday, May 31, at his residence, the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office said.

His arrest stemmed from an April 12 investigation from a complaint regarding a methamphetamine lab in Sage Township.

Case has been charged with operating a lab involving methamphetamine. His bond was set at $5,000.

