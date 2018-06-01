MSP warning residents of scam fundraiser calls

The Michigan State Police Tri-City Post is warning the public of a new phone scam that is targeting Saginaw and Bay County residents.

The scam callers ask for money for an MSP fundraiser.

Several elderly residents have reported these types of calls.

The callers are using a 989 area code with a local prefix.

Police said a follow-up call showed at least one of the callers were probably from the state of Virginia.

Police want residents to know that they will never call and ask for money or bank account information.

Scammers usually give the victim a sense of urgency, pretending to be an official from a legitimate organization to fool the victim into providing sensitive information.

Police say to avoid being a victim of these calls:

Do not give personal information to unknown callers.

Do not respond to unsolicited email from unknown senders.

Confirm the identity of a contact by speaking with the identified source, like your bank, credit card company, or government agency.

Ask for a call-back name and number and use a reliable source to confirm the phone number or email.

Report any suspicious contacts to police.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.