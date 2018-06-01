Flint Firebirds president is out

The Flint Firebirds president is no longer with the team.

Costa Papista, former president for the team, confirmed the news with TV5 on Friday.

"I have truly enjoyed my time with the Flint Firebirds. I am grateful to Rolf Nilsen and IMS Corporation for giving me the opportunity to launch the franchise in Flint and Genesee County. The OHL for Flint project has been very rewarding and the community, fan and corporate support has been fantastic. I wish the team well. The future looks extremely bright for this young franchise," Papista said.

He said he signed a contract with IMS to help acquire the Plymouth Whalers and purchase the then Perani Arena. The project also included launching the hockey team in Flint and overseeing the operations from years one through three.

His agreement recently ended and IMS decided to consolidate roles and efficiencies.

