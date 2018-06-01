Police investigate rash of larcenies in Mayville

Police are investigating a rash of larcenies from vehicles in Mayville.

Michigan State Police received several complaints in the morning hours of June 1 from Mayville residents that their vehicle had been broken into.

Police received four separate complaints of vehicles being broken into with several items stolen.

Three of those vehicles were left unlocked and contained valuables inside, police said.

Among the items stolen were two firearms, police said.

Police want to remind residents to lock their vehicles and limit the number of items left inside.

The incidents remain under investigation. If you have any information you are asked to contact MSP at 989-673-2156.

