Local band releases single dedicated to growing up in Saginaw

A Mid-Michigan band is rocking the world with a brand-new song about good times and growing up in Saginaw.

Their latest single mentions spots you may recognize.

Summers in Saginaw is the new hit song from Last Night Saved My Life, a local band dedicated to the town they grew up in.

Wilson Shaner is the group’s lead singer. He said the band has been together for nearly eight years and they’ve produced dozens of songs, but this one quite literally hits home.

“We wanted to write a song saying ‘no we think Saginaw is an awesome place’ and just the memories of who we grew up with and where we grew up and we don’t want to forget that,” Shaner said.

The song talks about places like Hamilton Street, Bay Road, and the Taco Bell on State Street.

Wilson said the band took inspiration from their teenage years when driving around town was the best part of the summer.

“We really just wanted to pick some places that people could relate to and that they’ve maybe spent some time at with friends so they can look back on that,” Shaner said.

Last Night Saved My Life has been working on their new song for a year and a half now and they finally released it last week just in time for summer.

The band wanted to make sure everyone in Saginaw got a chance to check out the songs so they already put it on both iTunes and Spotify.

But the music video hasn’t been shot yet.

Wilson is asking for Saginaw’s help on this one.

He wants everyone’s idea on places they should spotlight in the Summers in Saginaw music video.

“We just want to get a ton of people from Saginaw to be in video so that everyone can share it and spread the message,” Shaner said.

Shaner said growing up here has given the members of the band more than they could have ever hoped for so making this song was the least they could do.

“It’s just a way to give back and support and just spreading the message that Saginaw is an awesome place,” Shaner said.

If you know of some Saginaw spots you think would be great in their music video, let them know on their Facebook page.

