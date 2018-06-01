Car salesman raising funds for local football team

A local car salesman is giving back to his community by donating money to help the Pinconning High School football team get new equipment.

“We’re going to get them the newest and best that they can,” said Josh Greentree, a Garber Chevrolet Linwood salesperson.

Greentree isn’t talking about the latest car model for sale at his dealership. He’s got his eyes on new football helmets for the Pinconning football team.

“After hearing about on TV about the concussions and everything and their helmets are outdated we thought about getting them new and safer helmets," Greentree said.

So, Greentree came up with the idea to donate $50 of his own money for every car he sells.

He began on March 1 and will go through the end of June.

The Garber dealership has agreed to match that $50 donation with $50 of its own.

So far 33 cars have been sold, raising $3,300 for the helmets Greentree’s goal is $5,000.

“Hopefully this month we can hit that number for them,” Greentree said.

Administrators with the school district say these new helmets will make a big difference.

“It’s more padding,” said Kyle Woodruff, the athletic director for Pinconning Area Schools. “It’s going to be a little bit more form fitting. So the problem that you get a lot of times is the helmets are loose so you get rattled. You get that shock that causes the concussion. So these helmets are going to provide more cushion, more support in there for when we’re playing.”

Woodruff said he appreciates what Greentree and Garber are doing.

“Very excited, great opportunity for our kids, for our coaches, and for the community as a whole,” Woodruff said.

Greentree said he doesn’t plan on stopping at football helmets.

He has three children in the Pinconning School District and said he’s looking at more projects to help out other teams in the district.

“It’s just our way we wanted to give back,” Greentree said.

Garber supports hundreds of non-profit organizations, including local ones like the Saginaw YMCA and the Can Council.

