Dow: Unaware of discriminatory actions by organization they donated to

Midland’s Dow Chemical is defending itself after making a hefty donation to a controversial organization.

America First Policies has been reported as a pro-Trump dark money establishment founded by former Trump campaign officials.

Staffers have repeatedly been accused of making racist, sexist, homophobic and anti-Muslim statements.

It was reported Dow Chemical donated $100,000 to the non-profit, but the company said it won’t happen again.

In a statement to TV5, a spokesperson for Dow said the company was not aware of any discriminatory actions by staffers at America First Policies. He also said the company does not support discriminatory language or actions.

You can read the full statement here:

Dow was not aware of any discriminatory actions by staffers at America First Policies. The Company does not support organizations that demonstrate discriminatory language and/or actions and will not contribute to America First Policies going forward. Dow actively participates in policymaking and political processes, including political contributions to candidates, parties and causes, in compliance with all applicable federal and state laws. Dow maintains and is committed to the highest standard of ethical conduct in all such activity. Respect for people is one of Dow’s core values. We do not tolerate discrimination in any form.

