Crewman airlifted from cargo ship near Harbor Beach

A 54-year-old man was air-lifted to Huron Medical Center in Bad Axe on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called to the cargo ship Manitowoc for a crew member complaining of severe abdominal pains.

The man, whose name was not released, was hoisted about 80 feet into a helicopter in a rescue basket.

Petty Officer 2nd Class James Rotz assisted with the rescue from the ship.

The coast guard helicopter was on a training mission at the time and was diverted to the rescue.

The Manitowoc is a 612-foot ship based in Cleveland, Ohio. It was making its way from the Detroit River to Sault Ste. Marie, Canada.

The man is reportedly in good condition.

