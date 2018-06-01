Castellanos has HR, 3 hits to lift Tigers over Blue Jays

DETROIT (AP) -- Nicholas Castellanos homered and had three hits, Miguel Cabrera got a hit in his return from the disabled list and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Friday night.

Cabrera was 1 for 3 with a walk in his first game since May 4 due to a hamstring injury. JaCoby Jones added two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, who have won three straight and five of six.

Blaine Hardy (2-0) allowed two runs, three hits and four walks in six innings for Detroit. He struck out three to improve to 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA in three starts since replacing Jordan Zimmermann in the rotation. Four relievers finished, with Shane Greene pitching the ninth for his 14th save.

Toronto starter Jamie Garcia allowed four runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings. The Blue Jays have lost four straight.

The Tigers took the lead in a four-run, ten-batter second. Victor Martinez and James McCann led off with singles, and Jones hit a two-run triple past center fielder Kevin Pillar's dive. Leonys Martin followed with a run-scoring groundout to make it 3-0.

Jose Iglesias doubled, stole third and scored on Jeimer Canderlario's two-out single for Detroit's fourth run of the inning. Castellanos ended Garcia's night with another base hit, and Danny Barnes walked Cabrera before retiring Martinez.

Teoscar Hernandez made it 4-1 with a triple in the sixth, and Kendrys Morales added a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Blue Jays had the tying run in scoring position in the seventh, but Hernandez flew out to right. Castellanos hit a one-out homer in the bottom of the inning to give the Tigers a 5-2 lead.

Toronto loaded the bases with two out in the eighth off Johnny Barbato, bringing Artie Lewicki out of the Tigers bullpen. Lewicki, normally the team's long man, retired Devon Travis to end the inning.

Copyright Associated Press 2018. All rights reserved.