TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of N. Euclid in Bay Co. closed due to crash

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

All lanes of N. Euclid are closed in Bay County due to a crash.

The crash happened in front of Kroger, according to Central Dispatch.

Drivers should avoid the area.

