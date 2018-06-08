UPDATE: Man reported missing, endangered in Tuscola County found - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: Man reported missing, endangered in Tuscola County found safe

By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
(Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office)
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Tuscola County man has been found safe, according to police. 

Michael Payzont, 55, was reported as missing and endangered on June 5.

He was last seen at St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw at 3 a.m. after being treated for a medical episode, the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said. Officials were concerned because Payzont suffers from a medical condition which requires medication and he did not have his medications or a telephone.

The sheriff's office said he was believed to be on foot.

They later reported he was found and is OK. No further details were given. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

