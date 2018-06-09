Car destroys Saginaw man's front yard, new fence - WNEM TV 5

Car destroys Saginaw man's front yard, new fence

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A local man's yard is destroyed after someone drove through it, tearing up the ground and knocking down a newly built fence.

It happened near the corner or Schafer and Davenport Streets in Saginaw.

“The guy made a U-turn and just kept going through my yard. Tore up my brand-new fence, my landscaping and everything else,” said David Hall, the homeowner.

Hall and witnesses nearby described the car as a black mid-sized car and the driver as a younger man.

Hall did contact police to investigate.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

