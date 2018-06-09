Saginaw girl who bravely battled cancer passes away at 8

A Mid-Michigan girl who bravely battled cancer since she was a toddler has passed away.

Trinity Castillo passed away June 8 while sleeping in her parent’s arms, according to family. She was just 8-years-old.

The Saginaw girl was first diagnosed with cancer when she was one. She relapsed in October 2017 with a second tumor called Glioblastoma multiform stage 4, according to a Facebook page dedicated to her.

The Mid-Michigan community has rallied around the little girl for several years. Last year, Trinity was forced to miss out on trick-or-treating for Halloween. In December, family and friends surprised her by organizing a special day of trick-or-treating.

Trinity was picked up by a limousine and then went door-to-door in her neighborhood asking for candy.

Just last week, Trinity took a special ride on a Saginaw Township Fire Department truck as part of her “bucket list.”

“With all that this precious little girl is battling with, it was our honor to complete that wish for her,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Trinity was able to tour the station on McCarty Road and even rode in a fire truck.

In honor of the little warrior, a Celebration of Life Party will be held Sunday, June 10. The event was scheduled before Trinity’s passing, but family members told TV5 the celebration will still be held as scheduled.

It begins at 2 p.m. at the parking lot of Red Horse Bar in Saginaw.

There will be a bouncy house, face painting, a picture booth, a princess station, princesses on the premises and a candy table for all the kids to enjoy.

Trinity’s family said the little girl’s favorite colors were pink and blue. She loved unicorns and her favorite pooch was a pug.

