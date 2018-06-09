Saginaw girl who bravely battled cancer passes away at 8

A 20-year-old man whose body was found in a suburban Detroit lake was shot multiple times.More >
A 20-year-old man whose body was found in a suburban Detroit lake was shot multiple times.More >
State officials are urging consumers to throw away any potentially contaminated food after cut melon was linked to a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella.More >
State officials are urging consumers to throw away any potentially contaminated food after cut melon was linked to a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella.More >
There's no evidence of foul play or violence in celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's death in a French hotel room, a French prosecutor said Saturday.More >
There's no evidence of foul play or violence in celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's death in a French hotel room, a French prosecutor said Saturday.More >
A Tuscola County man has been found safe, according to police.More >
A Tuscola County man has been found safe, according to police.More >
A Mid-Michigan girl who bravely battled cancer since she was an infant has passed away.More >
A Mid-Michigan girl who bravely battled cancer since she was an infant has passed away.More >
A local woman is furious after she said someone threw three kittens out of their car like garbage. She said only one of the cats survived and she is giving the kitten a new home.More >
A local woman is furious after she said someone threw three kittens out of their car like garbage. She said only one of the cats survived and she is giving the kitten a new home.More >
Some tense moments for some Saginaw residents after police descended on a neighborhood while looking for a couple suspects.More >
Some tense moments for some Saginaw residents after police descended on a neighborhood while looking for a couple suspects.More >
Authorities confirmed Saturday morning that they had found the remains of a woman killed by an alligator in Davie, Florida.More >
Authorities confirmed Saturday morning that they had found the remains of a woman killed by an alligator in Davie, Florida.More >
The West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Saginaw County.More >
The West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Saginaw County.More >
A Saginaw couple is celebrating a lifetime of love. After 71 years of marriage, they renewed their vows in front of dozens of friends and family.More >
A Saginaw couple is celebrating a lifetime of love. After 71 years of marriage, they renewed their vows in front of dozens of friends and family.More >