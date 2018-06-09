Michigan woman says phone caught fire, destroyed her car

A Michigan woman blames her cell phone for a fire that destroyed her car and almost took her life.

"I was driving down Evergreen. Out of the corner of my eye I saw a spark,” said the victim, who didn’t want her name revealed.

The woman described what she called a “ticking time bomb” that caught fire inside her car. She said on the morning of May 21st she had two cell phones sitting in a cup holder when one of them caught fire.

"Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S8. I thought I was going to die when I saw the sparks and the fire,” she said.

She quickly pulled over and got out as flames engulfed her Nissan Maxima.

"It happened quick. It just went up in flames. People were telling me to get away from the car. What if I was on the highway stuck in traffic and couldn't get out?" she said.

Fire department records verify the fire was started by a cellphone.

Attorney Gerald Thurswell said his client still suffers emotional scars and trouble sleeping after the scare.

Similar complaints about Samsung phones can be found online. Some were even banned from airplanes, but Thurswell said neither of the cell phones are on a recall list.

"We've contacted Samsung. They've been very responsible and sent a crew to examine the car and portions of the phone. Once its determined which of the phones and that one is recalled, well probably save lives,” Thurswell said.

In a short statement, a Samsung spokesperson said, “While we don't comment on pending litigation, we stand behind the safety of the millions of Samsung phones in the United States.”

The woman and her attorney have not yet filed a lawsuit.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.