Meijer brand Dill Pickle potato chips recalled for allergy alert

Shearer’s Foods, LLC announced Monday the recall of Meijer brand 9.5-ounce packages of Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk.

People who are allergic to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the recalled Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips were distributed to Meijer stores in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin from April 20, 2018 until May 29, 2018.

The product comes in a 9.5-ounce bag marked with the UPC # 719283594365 and with sell by dates on the package between 07/16/18 and 08/13/18.

A total of 2,450 cases were affected.

All but 177 cases of the recalled Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips were shipped to Meijer distribution centers.

The issue was discovered when the family of a consumer who suffered an allergic reaction reported the incident to Meijer.

Customers who purchased the recalled product from Meijer may dispose of it or return the product to its place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Shearer’s Consumer Affairs Department toll free at 1-800-428-6843.

