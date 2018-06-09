Police investigate homicide at Flint townhome

Authorities are investigating after at least one person was killed Saturday morning in Flint.

Sgt. Tyrone Booth with Flint Police Department said officers are investigating a homicide at Evergreen Regency Townhomes.

The complex is off Lippincott Boulevard, east of S. Dort Highway in Flint.

No further details were released at this time.

