Police investigate homicide at Flint townhome

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating after at least one person was killed Saturday morning in Flint.

Sgt. Tyrone Booth with Flint Police Department said officers are investigating a homicide at Evergreen Regency Townhomes.

The complex is off Lippincott Boulevard, east of S. Dort Highway in Flint.

No further details were released at this time.

