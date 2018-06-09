Michigan toddler's leg severed by lawnmower

A Michigan toddler was rushed to the hospital after he was run over by a lawnmower.

Our affiliates at ClickOnDetroit report the 2-year-old boy was riding on the lawnmower Friday with his grandfather near Pratt Road and M-19 in Memphis, Michigan when they hit a bump and the child fell off.

His foot and leg were severed, the media outlet reported. He was rushed to Children’s Hospital in Detroit where his condition is unknown.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests children be at least 12 years old before they use a walk-behind power mower and 16 years of age to use a riding lawnmower.

The University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital offers these guidelines to make lawn mowing safer:

Do read the lawn mower manual and the instructions on the mower.

Do verify the grass catcher, all protective guards and safety equipment are in the correct place and your mower is in good repair.

Do make sure children are indoors or a safe distance away from the area you are mowing.

Do wear durable closed-toe shoes and close-fitting clothes, safety goggles and hearing protection are also recommended.

Do clear the mowing area of objects such as twigs, stones and toys.

Do stop mower and wait for blades to stop before looking at a lawn mower to fix it.

Do use care when going around corners, trees or anything that may block your view.

Do use caution when mowing a slope, to avoid slipping under the mower and into blades and avoid tipping over.

What to avoid:

Do not let children ride with you on a riding lawn mower or tractors.

Do not use a damaged mower until it has been repaired.

Do not mow while grass is wet, during poor lighting or during bad weather, such as a thunderstorm. Do not pull the mower backwards or mow in reverse if you can avoid it. If you must mow in reverse, look for children behind you.

Do not cross gravel paths, roads or other areas with mower on.

Do not remove safety equipment on mower.

Do not use alcohol while operating a mower or riding lawn mower.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.