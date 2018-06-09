Drying out for the second half of the weekend

Rain chances are now diminishing, but they aren't gone completely. A shower may linger through the overnight, but will be ending by the time you wake up Sunday morning.

Overnight

The rain begins to exit overnight. A lingering shower or two is still possible, especially closer to Flint and the I-69 corridor. Track the rain in your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will be dropping into the upper 50s with winds out of the east northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunday will end up being much drier, if not brighter than Saturday. Most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds with fewer clouds for folks north of the Tri-Cities and more cloud cover for folks closer to Flint and the I-69 corridor. Highs will manage to rebound into the mid 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the east at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Check out the wind speeds across Mid-Michigan with our Wind Tracker.

Early Next Week

We'll go through periods of showers and thunderstorms throughout the next week, but not on Monday. Not only will it be dry on Monday, but we'll also receive plenty of sunshine throughout the day with highs topping out in the upper 70s, close to 80. Tuesday will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but it won't be an all-day event. Highs will manage to hit 80 once again.

