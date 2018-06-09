Brant Township woman, 29, killed in motorcycle crash

Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Mid-Michigan motorcyclist.

It happened Friday afternoon on Delaney Road in Owosso Township.

Sheriff Brian BeGole said 29-year-old Jessie Richmond was driving her motorcycle northbound on Delaney Road when an Owosso man driving an SUV westbound on Krouse Road failed to yield to the right away.

The Brant Township woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A crash report will be turned over to the prosecutor’s office, BeGole said.

