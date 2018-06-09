Over 700 cases of water given to Flint residents

Since state funding for bottled water in Flint ended, city residents and others started providing water for their community in several different ways.

A water drive Saturday distributed water at drop off locations and volunteers went door-to-door to ensure the people of Flint have clean water.

"To come meet the needs of the people, that's what it's all about,” Pastor Robert Williams said.

Pastor Williams isn’t from Flint, but treats the people here as if they’re his own.

This is his third time in Flint donating water.

He visited back in 2015 during the height of the water crisis and again several weeks later.

After hearing about the end of state funded bottled water, he knew it was time to return.

“Got a call again from a father who said his children were dehydrated here in Flint and it just touched my heart,” Pastor Williams said.

So, he asked for donations from his friends and family in Detroit. He eventually raised around 25,000 bottles of water, then brought it to the Hallwood Plaza on Pearson and Clio Road.

Pastor Williams said he’s not leaving until every bottle is gone.

"We'll go until we run out. Rain, sleet or snow!" he said laughing.

Although the need for water is still great, the pastor and his congregation want to encourage the people of Flint that they're not alone.

"We know that the water bottles are just a band aid, and we're going to be praying shortly for the water, pray for the people, and we want to pray for the infrastructure here in Flint that it will be taken care of,” he said.

The distribution started at 11 a.m. and in the end over 700 cases of water were given out.

