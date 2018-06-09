WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at party in Montrose

Ike Fabela fought in World War II and lived to tell his story. On June 6, he celebrated his 100th birthday.

"How could anybody ever have a better birthday than I'm having today? I have no way to explain the appreciation,” Fabela said.

The veteran has lived in Saginaw and Flint all his life. He’s spent years as an autoworker after the war, got married and had three children.

To celebrate 100 years on this earth, he asked for 100 birthday cards to hang up in his room at the nursing home.

“We’re at 75,00 [cards] right now,” Fabela said.

He was surrounded by friends and family Saturday to celebrate his birthday with a party in Montrose.

"I am happy. People I don't know 'Hi Ike Hi Ike' I never met ‘em in my life. And I appreciate it. I don't know how to thank the whole world,” he said.

He says this is the best birthday he's ever had.

"I just love their 'Hi Ike.' ‘Thank you for your service,’" he said.

He wants to remind people not to forget the other veterans.

Ike's daughter Lolie wants to thank him, too.

"Thanks for being my hero,” she said.

We at TV5 want to say Happy Birthday, Ike! Thank you for your service!

