Habor Beach man arrested for delivery of cocaine

A Michigan man is facing drug charges after police served a search warrant at a home in Huron County.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson said officers with the Harbor Beach Police Department served a drug search warrant Thursday on the 500 block of S. Huron Avenue in Harbor Beach.

Police said they found and seized cocaine, prescription pills and cash. They also seized an unidentified powdery substance in a container from a 2002 Lincoln Towne Car.

The investigation led to the arrest of 48-year-old Geoffry Kunz of Harbor Beach for felony delivery of cocaine.

Kunz was booked in the Huron County Jail and formally charged Friday.

His bond was set at $5,000.

This investigation will continue and further charges on other suspects may be sought at a later date, Hanson said.

