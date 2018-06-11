Missing five-year-old Flint girl found safe

A 5-year-old Flint girl has been found safe several days after she was reported missing.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on Monday for Palace Evionna Edelen. Police said the girl was last seen with her biological mother, 47-year-old Fashana Burnett Skinner.

On Friday, police said the girl was located by U.S. Marshalls with Skinner in Ypsilanti. She did not require any medical care, and was returned safely to her father.

Skinner is being held on an unrelated arrest warrant, pending additional charges, according to Flint Police.

