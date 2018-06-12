Junction Road back open in Frankenmuth after gas leak - WNEM TV 5

Junction Road back open in Frankenmuth after gas leak

FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

Junction Road was closed in Frankenmuth for a gas leak on a residential line.

The road was closed between Weiss and Beyer, but has since reopened.

The road was closed for about 30 minutes.

