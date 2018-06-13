Literacy coach creates mobile library for summer

A manhunt is over after a suspect fled from police in Mid-Michigan.More >
A video of a panhandler taking his day's collections and climbing into a very nice pick-up truck is creating quite a stir on social media. However, it turns out there's more to this story than meets the eye.More >
Michigan State Police confirm the victim is from Mid-Michigan.More >
If your kids are constantly tired and obsessed with Fortnite, you aren't alone.More >
A teenager found dead in an abandoned house in a Las Vegas suburb last week was killed during while engaging in "Russian roulette," investigators have concluded.More >
Douglas Kelly called the sheriff's office on Tuesday, asking them to test the drugs he bought a week earlier because he wanted to press charges against the person who sold them to him.More >
Target has apologized for selling “Baby Daddy” greeting cards ahead of Father’s Day after upset customers called them “insulting.”More >
Police said the pedestrian, from Lapeer, was hit by a freight train and was dead when investigators arrived.More >
A child in Elmore County, Idaho is recovering from plague in the first human case of the bacterial disease in Idaho since 1992.More >
Workers at a Tennessee Mexican restaurant didn’t think anything of it when a group of 16 people showed up 30 minutes before closing time on Sunday.More >
