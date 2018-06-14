UPDATE: Police ID Lapeer man killed by freight train - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: Police ID Lapeer man killed by freight train

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LAPEER, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan man is dead after being hit by a train.

It happened at 6:22 p.m. on June 13 at the Train Depot on Howard Street in the City of Lapeer.

Police said 55-year-old Matthew John Bradow of Lapeer was hit by a freight train and pronounced dead when investigators arrived.

Officials blocked several roads for hours as part of the investigation, but investigators say that foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.