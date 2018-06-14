UPDATE: Police ID Lapeer man killed by freight train

A Mid-Michigan man is dead after being hit by a train.

It happened at 6:22 p.m. on June 13 at the Train Depot on Howard Street in the City of Lapeer.

Police said 55-year-old Matthew John Bradow of Lapeer was hit by a freight train and pronounced dead when investigators arrived.

Officials blocked several roads for hours as part of the investigation, but investigators say that foul play is not suspected.

