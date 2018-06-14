Man arraigned in hit-and-run death of teen riding bicycle

A 21-year-old man has been arraigned in the hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old bicyclist in suburban Detroit.

Miguel Cerda appeared Thursday in Novi District Court via video from jail on reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death charges.

Justin Lee was struck Monday evening by a minivan in Wixom, northwest of Detroit. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Wixom Public Safety Director Ron Moore said the suspect drove the damaged minivan for nearly two miles to a mobile home park, where he parked it and left in a pickup truck.

Cerda of Commerce Township was arrested Tuesday in Lansing. He was ordered held Thursday on a $350,000 bond.

