Missing woman originally from Clio found dead in Rochester Hills

A missing woman who was originally from the Mid-Michigan area has been found dead.

Lt. Spencer with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found 32-year-old Holly Towery’s remains not far from her 2003 Dodge Durango near Dutton and Livernois in Rochester Hills. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Towery was reported missing in Royal Oak by her boyfriend about 1:30 a.m. on June 13 after she did not return from running an errand to Hollywood Market earlier that afternoon, police said. Towery was originally from the Clio area.

Multiple calls and texts to Towery's cell phone had gone unanswered.

During the preliminary investigation, a handgun was reported missing from the home and her cell phone's last location was reported to be in the area of 12 Mile and Stephenson prior to being turned off, police said.

Detectives found Towery's cell phone in the area of Giddings Road and Walton Road in Pontiac.

Officials declined to release more details on Towery's death, but Spencer said investigators do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

