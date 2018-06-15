UPDATE: Power restored to custoners near Chesaning - WNEM TV 5

UPDATE: Power restored to custoners near Chesaning

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Power has been restored to hundreds of customers in Saginaw County. 

Consumers Energy reported 729 customers without power near Chesaning early Friday morning. 

Saginaw County Dispatch also reported the traffic light at the intersection of M-57 and M-52 was out due to the outage. Power was restored by 6:30 a.m., according to the Consumers Energy outage map. 

The cause of the outage was not immediately released. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.