UPDATE: Power restored to custoners near Chesaning

Power has been restored to hundreds of customers in Saginaw County.

Consumers Energy reported 729 customers without power near Chesaning early Friday morning.

Saginaw County Dispatch also reported the traffic light at the intersection of M-57 and M-52 was out due to the outage. Power was restored by 6:30 a.m., according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

The cause of the outage was not immediately released.

