UPDATE: Alleged fraud suspects identified

Local authorities said they've identified two alleged fraud suspects after asking for the public's help.

The Caro Police Department posted surveillance video images of the two suspects, a man and a woman, to their Facebook page Thursday. They said the woman assaulted two Walmart employees during a retail fraud attempt on June 13.

The man was seen in the photo pushing a young girl in a shopping cart.

On Friday, the department announced they identified the man and woman thanks to the public's help.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.