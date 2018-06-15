WATCH: Woman arrested after fit of rage at Planet Fitness - WNEM TV 5

WATCH: Woman arrested after fit of rage at Planet Fitness

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (CNN) -

A woman was arrested after damaging equipment during a fit of rage at a Michigan fitness center.

Our affiliates at FOX 17 report the incident happened about 1:30 a.m. June 12 at the Planet Fitness on 28th Street near the East Beltline in Grand Rapids.

The incident was caught on cell phone video and posted to Facebook. The woman is seen arguing and assaulting employees, throwing computer monitors and damaging a phone. The post has been shared more than 3,000 times.

>>Watch the video here (WARNING: Strong language)<<

FOX 17 reports the 20-year-old woman has been charged with malicious destruction of property.

Police said the employee who appeared to be assaulted chose not to press charges.

