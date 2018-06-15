Father's Day scorcher

Make sure your weekend celebrations with dad include ways to stay cool!

For a look beyond Father's Day Weekend, be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Overnight

With a strong warm front approaching from the southwest, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread in across the region overnight. Some may pack heavy downpours, gusty winds, and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning. That front will also limit our overnight cooling, and will begin to push humid air back into the region. Lows will only dip to the mid 60s.

Saturday & Father's Day

Shower and thunderstorm chances on Saturday appear to be centered mostly during the first half of the day and things look fairly dry through the afternoon and evening hours after a warm front passes through the region.

Clouds will have a chance to break up a bit too and temperatures will surge through the 80s for the afternoon. Dew points will gradually rise into the 60s and low 70s for the afternoon as well, giving us a far more humid feel.

When we combine the heat and humidity, it will likely feel more like the lower and middle 90s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances on Sunday aren't zero, but it appears to be a slight chance so if you plan on being outdoors with dad, things look good for now. Skies should feature plenty of sunshine through Father's Day, which carries us into the lower and middle 90s by Sunday afternoon.

Like Saturday, humidity levels will be very high, and with temperatures already in the 90s, we could be feeling more like the upper 90s to low 100s.

If you plan on being outdoors this weekend, be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you plan on working outdoors or doing strenuous activity.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.