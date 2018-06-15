Michigan teacher's murder investigation to be featured on Discovery Channel

The investigation surrounding a Michigan teacher’s murder will soon make national television.

Theresa Lockhart was a popular Spanish teacher in Schoolcraft when she disappeared in May 2017.

When the search for Theresa began, so did Joan Mullowney's test of her faith.

“I've had the experience of losing a sister, not being able to find her, then finding her and then something that we didn't want was that she was dead. But because we did find her, it did bring closure,” Mullowney said.

Closure Mullowney said she was longing for during the five months her sister had been missing.

Lockhart's husband, Chris, was a person of interest in her disappearance during those trying months.

“I did have my doubts at times, just because of his attitude and that he wasn't helping police and that he was just…he wasn't acting like one would when a family member is missing,” Mullowney said.

Mullowney said she didn't want to accuse her sister's husband for her disappearance until there was evidence.

Those answers came when Christopher Lockhart took his own life in October 2017, leaving a suicide note of what he did to Theresa and where to find her body.

“I was upset that she was dead, but I was also thankful that she was found. And the one thing that gave me some peace is that she had faith as well,” Mullowney said.

Mullowney said Theresa kept details about her marriage private.

In an upcoming segment on Investigation Discovery, Mullowney hopes to use her sister's story to encourage others to speak up about physical, mental and emotional abuse.

“If it happens to you get help, don't hide it. And I think a lot of men and women and afraid to come out and say I've been abused,” she said.

As Mullowney's quest for healing continues, she said so does that test of her faith.

“I've chosen to forgive him. And that forgiveness is not doing anything to Chris, but it's helping me. By helping me, I'm able to cope with life and to forgive and I'm not bitter,” she said.

Investigation Discovery of Discovery Inc. was in West Michigan to interview those involved in Theresa Lockhart's case. Mullowney will be featured in the upcoming episode, as part of the network’s "Hometown Homicide" series.

Copyright 2018 CBS News / WWMT. All rights reserved.