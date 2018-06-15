Pence visiting Michigan for Schuette fundraiser, tax event - WNEM TV 5

Pence visiting Michigan for Schuette fundraiser, tax event

Posted: Updated:
By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America (Mike Pence) [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America (Mike Pence) [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) -

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Michigan to raise money for Bill Schuette's gubernatorial campaign and to highlight the effect of federal tax cuts on businesses and workers.

Pence is due in the Detroit suburbs Friday. He first will attend a fundraiser for the Republican state attorney general in Birmingham and then will visit a construction company in Rochester to tout the tax changes before traveling to Columbus, Ohio.

Pence, the former Indiana governor, last visited Michigan in May to give the commencement address at Hillsdale College. Both he and President Donald Trump have endorsed Schuette in the governor's race.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.