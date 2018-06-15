Police launch homicide investigation after 2 found dead in car fire

Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found in a burned car.

The Flint Fire Department said they were called to a structure fire at 6:19 a.m. on Friday, June 15. When they arrived, they found a vehicle burning behind a vacant home at 746 E. Jamieson Street in Flint.

The fire spread from the vehicle to an attached garage.

Two people were found dead in the vehicle, according to the fire department.

Flint City Police said because of the condition of the remains, it is too early to determine gender or ages of the victims. It's also not clear how they died.

Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser confirmed the case is being investigated as a homicide.

"This appears, initially, to be an isolated incident and targeted incident," Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth said.

He said more needs to be done to figure out what led to the deaths.

"We have not determined at this point why the individuals were here or the cause of death," Booth said.

Police do not have any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tpr. Jason Walters at (810) 237-6916 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

