Man, 63, killed in Flint Township house fire

Authorities say a man was killed in an accidental house fire late Thursday night.

It happened about 10 p.m. at 2411 Thornton Street, off Dayton.

Flint Township Fire Chief Thomas Stadler said 63-year-old Eugene Gasparich was found dead inside his home.

Stadler said the fire started on the stove in the kitchen.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

