Six apps all parents should know about this summer

With students now on summer break, they'll likely to be spending more time on phones, tablets and computers. While the internet is a valuable tool, it can be a dangerous place for children and teens.

D/Tpr/Spl. Matthew McLalin from the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit will discuss six apps every parent should know in a Facebook Live on their page at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Here’s a sneak peak of some of the apps they will be discussing:

Snapchat

While Snapchat promises photos/videos are only available for a short time before they disappear, features like “stories” allow content to be viewed for up to 24 hours. Snapchat also allows users to see your location.

Instagram

It’s not just “that picture app” anymore. Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms amongst teens. It allows users to edit and post pictures/videos and direct message other users. There are no parental controls in Instagram and users can access any external website without leaving the app.

Kik

Kik allows users to bypass traditional messaging features giving unlimited access to anyone, anyone and anytime. Kik users are able to exchange text messages, videos, photos and audio messages using WiFi instead of traditional SMS.

Facebook messenger

Allows users to communicate without a telephone number and with or without cellular service. Facebook recently introduced “secret conversations” in Messenger, which means the message is encrypted end-to-end.

Music.ly

Allows users to create and share their own lip-synced videos. Like many other apps, music.ly defaults to posting everything publicly. Anyone can watch and comment on a video your child creates. Also, song clips may contain inappropriate lyrics and there’s no way to block that.

Google

Google accounts are often given to students in school and are extremely easy to obtain and use. There are a wide range of apps, including Drive (cloud storage), Hangouts (social media extension of Google), Google+ Stream (chats, live streaming, wall posts, etc.) and Google Photos (store images/videos).

