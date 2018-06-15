12-year-old Michigan girl fatally shot in Chicago - WNEM TV 5

12-year-old Michigan girl fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) -

A 12-year-old Michigan girl spending the summer in Chicago has been fatally shot, just hours after attending a cousin's eighth-grade graduation.

Family members at the hospital identified the girl as She'nyah O'Flynn of Covert, Michigan. She was shot in the neck while getting out of a car Thursday night, apparently an unintended victim of gunfire during a party in West Garfield Park.

Police say there have been no arrests.

She'nyah's mother, She'vaughn O'Flynn, tells the Chicago Tribune that her daughter was a good student who loved playing soccer. She'nyah was planning to spend the summer in Chicago with relatives.

A 36-year-old man was injured. The man's mother, Linda Riley-Bailey, says Chicago's violence is too much. She says, "They're killing our future."

